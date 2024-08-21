According to the criteria of
While in the inspection area, with the assistance of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection (NII) system, CBP agents discovered four packages hidden inside the vehicle, which They contained a total of four kilos of cocainewith an approximate value of US$120,000 on the street market.
After confiscating the narcotics along with the vehicle, the Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrested the person involved and initiated criminal investigations.“These subsequent cocaine seizures illustrate the severity of the narcotics threat our CBP officers face daily as they continue to maintain a strong enforcement posture and their efforts have produced these recent significant narcotics seizures,” said Brownsville Port of Entry Director Tater Ortiz.
Previous CBP arrest at the border
Another similar case previously occurred at the Veterans International Bridge last Monday, August 19, when CBP agents detained a 31-year-old Mexican citizenresident in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, within the limits of Mexico.
As in the previous case, the vehicle was referred to a secondary inspection and, due to the support of the canine team and NII systems, the officers They discovered nine hidden packages with approximately nine kilos of cocainewhich They have a value of US$279,936.
