An American citizen residing in the city of Brownsville, within the limits of the southern state of Texas, United Stateswas arrested for Customs and Border Protection agents (CBP) at the Gateway International Bridge when was trying to enter the country with his 2006 Ford vehicle and, after a thorough review, the agency staff found four hidden packages containing illegal drugs.

US authorities shared on the website the work performed by CBP Field Operations Office agents last Tuesday, August 20, which resulted in the arrest of a person accused of attempted narcotics smuggling. In the publication, the agency highlights that the 20-year-old citizen was transferred to a secondary inspection for a more detailed examination after an initial review.

While in the inspection area, with the assistance of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection (NII) system, CBP agents discovered four packages hidden inside the vehicle, which They contained a total of four kilos of cocainewith an approximate value of US$120,000 on the street market.

After confiscating the narcotics along with the vehicle, the Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrested the person involved and initiated criminal investigations.“These subsequent cocaine seizures illustrate the severity of the narcotics threat our CBP officers face daily as they continue to maintain a strong enforcement posture and their efforts have produced these recent significant narcotics seizures,” said Brownsville Port of Entry Director Tater Ortiz.

Previous CBP arrest at the border

Another similar case previously occurred at the Veterans International Bridge last Monday, August 19, when CBP agents detained a 31-year-old Mexican citizenresident in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, within the limits of Mexico.

Agents seized packages containing approximately nine kilos of illegal drugs. Photo:CBP Share

As in the previous case, the vehicle was referred to a secondary inspection and, due to the support of the canine team and NII systems, the officers They discovered nine hidden packages with approximately nine kilos of cocainewhich They have a value of US$279,936.