Monet Hambrick, A renowned 36-year-old traveler who has visited more than 50 countries Together with her husband and daughters, she captures the attention of many adventure and nature lovers through her social networks, where she shares her luxurious vacations, with almost 300,000 followers on her Instagram account.

However, it is not an exotic international destination that has recently dazzled Monet, but an unexpected place in the United States: Twin Falls, in southern Idahoas he recounted in dialogue with Business Insider.

This corner of the United States, according to Hambrick, is a hidden gem that offers an “incredible experience”For five nights, she and her family enjoyed what they described as stunning natural scenery, with outdoor activities including hiking, kayaking and ziplining.

Monet revealed that the destination was not on her bucket list, but that the invitation from the Twin Falls tourism authorities was what led her to discover its beauty. After his visit, he assured that he would definitely return.

Twin Falls, Idaho, attractions, America’s hidden gem

Twin Falls is not among the most popular tourist destinations in the United Statesmaking it an ideal place for those looking for an authentic, accessible experience with low visitor density, as detailed by the traveler to Business Insider. Without the crowds typical of more popular cities, this location is perfect for families who want to enjoy nature in a quiet environment.

Among the main attractions of Twin Falls is the impressive Shoshone Fallsknown as the “Niagara of the West,” a 65-meter waterfall that amazes visitors. In addition, the Snake River Canyon, with its trails and activities such as fishing, biking and kayaking, offers endless outdoor adventures for all ages.

Monet Hambrick not only explores the world with a focus on adventure, but also with a clear purpose: to create family memories away from the more crowded and commercial destinations. Twin Falls, with its tranquility and natural wondersfits perfectly into this travel philosophy that values ​​authenticity and connection with nature.