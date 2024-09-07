Although technology is currently an indispensable tool in education, A teacher from the United States is convinced that it is necessary that students have a more traditional education And these are the reasons he shared. In this context, he said that he asks his students to write essays by hand and explained why.

Emily Brisse, who is an English teacher at a school in the United States, wrote an article in the media Business Insider after a parent told him that through ChatGPT it is now possible to create an essay on virtually any topic in three seconds.

As he shared, The parent questioned him if he would make the students write essays as in the past, which is why he decided to reflect on the academic year that is beginning.

He said that While artificial intelligence is a great resource and she herself never ceases to marvel at the capabilities of systems like ChatGPT and other language models, one must be careful. For this reason, He asks his students for handwritten essays.

He wrote that he understands the reasons why the technology is so attractive to students, and also to many parents who are already successfully using artificial intelligence in their work and personal lives. But, From her point of view as an educator, not everything is an advantage.

Although the systems can create more time for students to do other types of activities, and reduce their stress regarding school, he noted that Students need to be encouraged to question technology as well and advance in their academic goals.

He also emphasized a relevant point, which is that AI-generated essays may contain misinformation and biases that students may overlook, so they cannot think that they are tools that know everything and need to generate their own criteria.

Access to artificial intelligence is affecting student performance. Photo:iStock Share

US teacher talks about the use of artificial intelligence in schools

Considering the above points and according to what was reported in Business InsiderEmily Brisse made the decision to ask his students to participate in challenging activities how to argue their point of view with specific and verifiable evidence, which can cause difficulties for them because they are so used to technology.

He added that The educational world is still searching for ways in which artificial intelligence can help in the education of students. The problem, in his view, is that many teachers do not have the time or training to explore the use of technology in their work.