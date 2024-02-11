They say that each teacher is responsible for adding their personal touch to the subject they teach, and this Spanish teacher living in the United States has not been the exception, since through A video that went viral showed that there are many ways to make a class much more fun.

The teacher with Latin roots, Elizabeth Coti, has managed to gain more than 127,000 followers on her TikTok account @profecoti, thanks to the fact that her teaching methods have been very attractive and fun not only for her students, but also for the entire community she has generated. on this social network.

One particular post he shared just a few hours ago went especially viral. and accumulated millions of views on the video platform.

The original method of a teacher in the United States to teach Spanish



Elizabeth, also known as Profe Coti, has taken on the task of sharing with her followers the funniest aspects of her Spanish classes. This is how in her videos you can see the teacher devising different ways for her students to learn the language. One of the most recent was the karaoke in class in which his students performed the song As the flower, a success for Selena Quintanillathe Tex-Mex singer who died in 1995, but remains an icon of Mexican music.

On other occasions it has also included songs by other well-known artists such as Peso Pluma, Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift.. The latter have been in charge of translating their lyrics and singing them in Spanish, a result that of course has also unleashed laughter in class and moments of great fun and learning.

This particular way of teaching Spanish has generated great acceptance among its students, since they can be observed that they participate with enthusiasm and fun in the karaoke classes that the teacher frequently organizes, but also among teachers, since other teachers follow her to be inspired by her teaching methods. This is the case, for example, of the user @katiiavs, who confessed in her comments that she was her first year as a Spanish teacher and she got many ideas from the videos for her own classes. .