Recently, a woman identified as Chelsea Mora, a nurse from New York was beaten by a man, who is allegedly an illegal immigrant, after she tried to check his vital signs. To date, the person responsible remains free.

The unfortunate event It happened in the emergency room at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx. when the woman was preparing to give medical attention to the man identified as Edward Johnson. Unexpectedly, the man hit her in the facea fact that caused a corneal hematoma and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to Fox News.

However, agree ABC7although the man was arrested on charges of assault, He was granted supervised release. and he was not detained.

The man in a vulnerable situation who attacked a nurse in New York



This is not the first time Edward Johnson commits an act of this nature, Well, according to the aforementioned medium, He has been arrested on 23 previous occasions and has records of assaults. In addition, he is accused of attacking medical personnel since 2019 and also has a psychiatric history.

In interview for ABC News, Chelsea stated that she was deeply disappointed. “I think senior officials should be held accountable, because we are citizens. We are part of society, we give back to society. We would like to have a little more protection,” she said. Besides, He stated that he has been working in this profession for seven years. and he never imagined that something like this would happen to him.

The nurse stated that she was disappointed. Photo:ABC7 Share

“I had no idea about the immigration status of this particular patient, but it was quite disheartening to find out that was here illegally in this country and that he had been given so many opportunities“he added. So far the location of the man who attacked the female nurse is unknown.