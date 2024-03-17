According to a publication by Forbesin 2020, during one of the peaks of the pandemic, Stephanee Beggs was studying for a nursing exam when he decided to publish an educational video, which soon went viral on social networks. From that moment on he continued uploading material, and to this day he has managed to generate a community on TikTok with more than 1,000,000 followers.

RNExplained, the California nurse platform that became a million-dollar business

As reported in an interview he gave to Business Insider In 2023, after her first video soon accumulated more than 200,000 views, the woman began to receive messages from her followers, in which They asked him if it was possible to buy his study sheets.

It was at that moment that he made the decision that would change his life and launched an educational content platform called RNExplained and an online store on the Etsy platform, in which it offers everything from a single study sheet to complete packages on specific nursing topics. In addition, you can also purchase t-shirts, notepads, stickers and other medical-themed products.

In an interview for the aforementioned media, the young woman explained that He started the business thinking that maybe with that money he could pay for his food.. However, to the woman's surprise, between 2021 and 2023 she ended up selling more than 64,000 items with income close to US$2,000,000.

At the moment, Stephanee Beggs combines her work as a nurse with her role as a businesswoman and influencerbecause on his account he continues to share tips focused on people who are dedicated to the health area and they continue to be very well received and valued by his followers.