A Mexican woman shared on TikTok the emotional moment when surprised his mother, whom he had not seen in more than a year. The video shows the woman’s reaction of disbelief and the tender moment in which she and her daughter hug each other, after being separated for 14 months.

The young Stephanie Palacios, who works in the United States, He left his family in Mexico a little over a year ago to travel to Philadelphiawhere he works as au pair, a foreign nanny. Her content creator shared on her TikTok account, @ stephaniepalacios0, the moment she surprised her mother when she returned home.

“After a year and two months I arrived as a surprise to my mother”says the text about the video, in which a woman appears standing in the hallway of a house, who is left speechless when she sees her daughter. After hugging each other, the lady begins to cry, emotional and incredulous.

The young Mexican, who shares funny videos and aspects of her life as a nanny in the United States on her social networks, seems moved by her mother’s reaction. “The hug we both needed so much”published along with the emotional video, which is accompanied by the musical theme to the rootsung by Natalia Lafourcade.

The reunion touches the internet

Stephanie Palacios’ followers expressed themselves in the comments, sharing words of encouragement and their admiration for the beautiful relationship between mother and daughter. “You are light and your mom is beautiful. “How beautiful, friend!” commented one user. While others wrote messages like: “What a beautiful moment”, “You made me cry” and “I love you, beautiful little people.””.