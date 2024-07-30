A 33-year-old woman went viral on TikTok after sharing What is your life like as a nanny in New York?in exclusive neighborhoods, and by the interesting figure of dollars that he charges per hour worked.

This is Meredith Swanson, who has worked as a nanny in the New York area for more than a decade and who is also a dancer, actress and singer. Being a babysitter is her “survival job”as he detailed in dialogue with CNBC.

Her name went viral on the social network due to the videos in which she shows what a day as a nanny is like in different places such as the Hamptons., the exclusive neighborhood near New York. In some of her videos, the influencer accumulates more than a million viewswhich made her a TikTok celebrity, through her account @meredithgswanson.

As detailed in dialogue with the CNBC, For her work as a nanny in the Hamptons she earns between US$26 and US$60 per hour“It wasn’t until I started working as a nanny that I felt financially secure,” Swanson said, adding: “In some years I made almost six figures working in childcare alone.. People underestimate the viability of this career path.”

However, it should be noted that nanny work is not a year-round job and that the months when Swanson gets the most work are during June and August.during those months she works between 6:30 AM and 7:30 PM taking care of children under 7 years oldOn weekends you can return home to Manhattan and relax.

How did she manage to become a nanny in New York and earn up to US$60 an hour?

“It was all through word of mouth and networking,” Swanson said of her career in child care. “I was very, very lucky because the nanny job fell from the sky”he added in dialogue with CNBC.

According to her story, this was not always her job. When she finished her studies she moved to Manhattan pursuing her dream of working on Broadway and in 2013 she started working in a restaurant serving the public. However, this job did not make her happy and In 2018, after working as a nanny for the first time, she realized that this suited her much better.