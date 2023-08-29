In the recent broadcast of the television program ‘La banda del chino’, Aldo Miyashiro decided to send his best wishes to his ex-partner, Érika Villalobos, after the ampay that Magaly Medina broadcast on her ATV program. The renowned driver took advantage of his space on América TV to express a few words to the mother of his children.

“Erika is an excellent mother and I will always wish her the best in her life,” said the driver.

