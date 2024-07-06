Although for many the possibility of being a flight attendant is very attractive, as it allows you to travel around the world while earning money for it, the reality is that it is not an easy job and as shown an airline flight attendant who became a trending topic for making fun of passengers.

Usually, flight attendants provide friendly and efficient service, but Josh Prinkey’s case is special because he not only acts rudely towards others but ends up being praised for it. “It’s the only job where you can call someone trash and be thanked for it,” he assured.

Through his TikTok account, @prinkeymcprinkface, he shared a video in which he can be seen walking down the aisle of the plane collecting garbage from passengers, but the curious thing is that Every time he addresses them he says: “You are trash,” instead of asking them if they have trash, he goes around insulting everyone, often without them realizing it.

And while he does his job he keeps a pleasant smile so many do not suspect that The American Airlines employee is actually insulting them.

What’s more, Many passengers even thank him even though the man just called them trash.His video already has more than 26,000,000 views and most of them are simply amused by his attitude.

The attitudes that most annoy flight attendants

While flight attendant Josh Prinkey’s video is purely for humorous purposes, the reality is that Yes, there are attitudes that many passengers tend to have and can lead to earning an insult from the flight attendants, or at least that was what a Spanish woman shared.

Also through TikTok, @laia.vazquez, said What are some of the attitudes that can make her angry while doing her job? The first of these is that travelers do not greet her when they board the plane, even though she welcomes each one of them.

He also said that it bothers him when they don’t follow instructions. and they do not use seat belts or do not put them on their children because it is a matter of protection.

Something that many people tend to do and causes discomfort is putting their bare feet on the seats, as this creates a bad smell in the cabin. Also for hygiene reasons He can’t stand it when passengers hide their trash instead of handing it in.

Finally, he asked users on social networks that the next time they are going to take a flight Listen to and follow the instructions given by the flight attendants, Well, it’s a matter of safety for everyone.