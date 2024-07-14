According to the criteria of

Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a certified specialist based in Southern California, shared with her more than 1,900,000 followers a video in which she explained in detail what they consist of the three worst things patients do to their skin.

In the recording that has so far accumulated more than 3,000 views explained the importance of not using too many productsbecause he remembered that the skin is an organ that is not designed to receive too many ingredients and active ingredients, so the use of creams and others should not be excessive. Instead he said that There are three basic products, these are: cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen.She also said that if you have skin conditions, then you should include some specialized cream or serum in your routine.

The second error that said it shouldn’t happen is not to use sunscreen, because especially in areas where the skin is thinneras he assures that during his consultations he often sees cases of cancer that are detected in those areas. Finally, she stressed the importance of not following someone else’s beauty routine.since their needs are not the same as yours. Hence the relevance of Use specific products for each skin type and special requirements.

Signs from your skin that indicate you should visit the dermatologist



According to Seguros Sura Corporativo, there are clear signs that it is necessary to visit a specialist, these can range from growing moles or spots to recent rednessas these could be signs of illnesses that should be detected in time to avoid bigger problems.