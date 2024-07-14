According to the criteria of
Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a certified specialist based in Southern California, shared with her more than 1,900,000 followers a video in which she explained in detail what they consist of the three worst things patients do to their skin.
In the recording that has so far accumulated more than 3,000 views explained the importance of not using too many productsbecause he remembered that the skin is an organ that is not designed to receive too many ingredients and active ingredients, so the use of creams and others should not be excessive. Instead he said that There are three basic products, these are: cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen.She also said that if you have skin conditions, then you should include some specialized cream or serum in your routine.
Signs from your skin that indicate you should visit the dermatologist
According to Seguros Sura Corporativo, there are clear signs that it is necessary to visit a specialist, these can range from growing moles or spots to recent rednessas these could be signs of illnesses that should be detected in time to avoid bigger problems.
