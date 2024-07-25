Reaching old age in a healthy way is difficult for many people, imagining compete in a beauty pageantseems like a utopia. This is the case of a 72 year old woman that he presented himself as Miss Texas USA and surprised everyone with the excellent physical shape he is in.

Marissa Teijo is 72 years old and revealed What are the little secrets that this retired teacher needs to keep her figure. “A clean diet and regular exercise“, he revealed in an interview with Peoplewhere she talked about her eating habits and her training routine. Her posts on Instagram They are filled with praise and surprise in users.

Many commented in surprise, assuring that “It is an honor to reach your age in this way.” or they constantly highlight the energy she has. Many others congratulated her for enter a beauty pageant at her age and be an example for all people who reach that age.

What is the diet and training like for a Miss Texas competitor?



“Like very, very clean and healthy. My nutrition consists mainly of lots of vegetables and lots of fruits, and oats,” Teijo told People. “Not as cheeses. I don’t eat processed meats. I don’t eat white bread; I only drink plant-based milk,” The woman explained. Although sometimes he can eat meat, chicken and fish or some cookies made with almond flour.

Regarding her workouts, the woman said that He does weight lifting three times a week and aerobic exercises the rest of the days“I was always a runner and took aerobics classes. But when I started lifting weights, that’s when my body’s evolution began,” she explained.

Finally, he left wise advice for those of your age“I don’t stop. And that’s one of the things I would highly recommend to anyone: just don’t stop. Because no matter how old you are, you can still move. And if you keep moving, you’ll make it.”