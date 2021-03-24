The Honduran babe, 7 years And surrounded by strangers in the pre-dawn darkness, she was determined to keep up with the other migrants heading to the US border.

Her father, she later said, had traveled with her by bus for 22 days in Mexico. Then she put it in the hands of a young woman who would help her cross the river into Texas. Y he returned to Honduras.

“He told me to go alone and take care of myself.”

This is the account of one of thousands of guys who arrive alone at the United States border, hoping to be welcomed by the Joe Biden government and have a better future. The phenomenon, which skyrocketed with the end of the presidency of Donald Trump, puts minors as young as this small Honduran, barely 7 years old, in the mouth of the wolf.

In the end, the girl joined other immigrants trying to enter the United States. They found her crying, hungry, thirsty and cold.

The Honduran girl, who was not identified by name, determined she finally crossed the border alone between Mexico and the United States, united to this group of strangers and strangers.

The odyssey of a 7-year-old girl, from Honduras to the United States, alone. Photo: AP

On Sunday, March 21, they crossed the border through Mission, Texas. There the girl, who wore a yellow camper with drawings of trains and a black mask, was seen with another woman who was later identified as Fernanda Solís, 25, another Honduran migrant.

A loophole

During Donald Trump’s tenure, at least 8,800 minor migrants had been expelled from the United States

But at present, and under the mandate of Joe Biden, a federal judge suspended the expulsions of minors unaccompanied since November last year.

The same is taken by immigrants as a possibility given the refusal to reach the United States. If adults can’t do it, then at least their kids can.

Under Joe Biden, a federal judge suspended the expulsions of unaccompanied minors Photo: AP

And that is what happened to this Honduran girl.

She never heard from her dad again. What’s more, nobody knows what happened to him. But the girl found shelter in a group of migrants heading to the border and joined them. There he met Fernanda Solís, the Honduran immigrant.

Together with this group, the girl walked on Sunday night along the Rio Grande (Grande in the United States). There the temperatures were quite low and the girl only had that little yellow camper to protect herself from the cold.

Fernanda Solís commented that she found the girl crying on a dirt road north of the Rio Grande in the early morning hours. At that very moment a helicopter was flying over the area and border agents spoke to the migrants over the loudspeaker.

First she tried to calm her crying and her cold and then she offered to walk together to cross the border. That was the only way Fernanda found to reassure her.

As they walked, the girl began to gain confidence and showed much more ease. “He’s very brave,” Fernanda acknowledged.

The 7-year-old Honduran babe, right, walks with Fernanda Solís. Photo: AP

He even started answering questions, like that he would be 8 the next month and that should be in third grade from school, but was unable to finish second grade due to the pandemic.

In addition, he told Fernanda that he had a relative living in South Carolina. And that her dad had no money to cross the border with her. “The girl told me that they tried to cross together, but they were sent back. This time he sent her alone to ‘turn herself in’ to the authorities, ”Fernanda recalled.

He also told him that they had tried to cross the border before, but were expelled and sent to Reynosa, Mexico.

All of this presents a huge dilemma for the United States and in particular for the Biden administration today. The desperate decisions some immigrants from abandon their children For them to cross the border alone and thus not be able to be deported, they imply a great challenge for the northern country.

A US Customs and Border Protection vehicle with migrants after they were detained and taken into custody. Photo: AP

The United States tries to establish an orderly asylum systemOtherwise you would be in danger of exposing more children to very dangerous situations.

The numbers of minors who arrived at the border in February of last year increased almost 60% more than the previous month, with 9,500 children in this situation. The provisions of the North American government against this is to find accommodation for them and accelerate the processes of finding them a home with a relative living in the United States.

The municipality of San Diego reported Monday that it will use its convention center to house migrant children, giving them asylum for 30 and 35 days.

It is not the same fate that adults who travel alone have, who are almost always expelled while, in the case of families, they are sometimes sent back to Mexico and in other cases they are allowed to stay in the United States to apply. asylum.

Finally, the girl was handed over to the Customs and Border Protection service, but from this agency they did not give more information about what happened to her afterward.

Jennifer Harbury, a Texas attorney and human rights activist, commented: “Parents say, ‘We can’t cross. We have to be realists. But if we send the child to the bridge and they cross alone, they will have to receive them. ” ‘ That is the great loophole that immigrants cling to.

With information from the Associated Press and The San Diego Union-Tribune

