Since 2019 she has been alongside Alessandro Borghi and in 2023 she made him a father: who the wonderful Irene Forti is and what she does in life

Alessandro Borghi is one of the brightest phenomena of Italian cinema in recent years, but today we want to talk to you about the woman who is at his side, the beautiful Irene Forti. A wonderful woman, but also very cultured and with an important career in the human resources sector. Let's find out together who she is and what the actor's 34-year-old partner does in life.

One of the rising stars now established star of Italian cinema it is without a doubt Alessandro Borghi. Many films have made him, to date, one of the most loved and sought after actors in the Italian cinema scene. Last on the list, released a few days ago on the platform Netflix,”Supersex“, in which the Roman interpreter takes on the role and talks about the life and career of the porn star Rocco Siffredi.

At his side, since around 2019, there is a woman in the same way extraordinary, it's Irene Forti. There relation has become between the two official from 2021, when the two showed themselves together for the first time on a red carpet. Then, in 2023, their love was crowned with the birth of little Heima, the couple's first child.

Irene is a beautiful 34-year-old woman, a former model, with a magnificent presence but an equally high-level mind and culture. She indeed is graduated at Luiss in Rome Business Economicswith specialization in Human Resources Management and Personnel Administration.

After a few years spent working in the human resources sector, he decided to found the Home Means Homea company that deals with Psychological coaching and development of ideas in different fields.

Alessandro and Irene, although they have appeared together on several occasions and no longer hide their relationship, still decide to live it as privately as possible. Borghi himself, in one of the very few interviews in which he spoke about her, defined her as “the most cultured and interesting person I know”.