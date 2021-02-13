It is called Valentina in honor of cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman to go into space. This 26-year-old painter from Buenos Aires never traveled as far as the Russian who gave her the name, but her works have already reached distant places around the globe such as Moscow, Bahrain Y Miami.

Is it “the Argentine David Hockney”, alluding to the English pop painter who in 2018 sold a painting for 90.3 million dollars? Although, of course, he does not participate in that VIP world of the art market, some of his works seem to dialogue with those of the British artist.

The pictures of Valentina Ansaldi they are based almost exclusively on photos of buildings. To seek inspiration, he goes out to the streets, to explore the city ​​geometry. Suddenly, something catches your eye: a building, a plant, a construction in progress, a sculpture. Thus, as he passes by, he takes out the phone and, without too much care, takes one, two three, several photos. In his workshop -an old factory in La Paternal that he shares with ten other artists-, Projects your chosen image onto a fabric that is already attached to the wall. On it, he “traces” with pencil the main lines or points of his urban landscape. Then you’ll fill the few lines you choose from that projection with planes of vibrant colors.

One of his Buenos Aires frescoes, in a particular style. Photo: courtesy of the artist

The result is landscapes that, although taken from the real world, constitute true surreal scenes. But surrealism does not occur because of a distortion of the forms or the themes it represents, like Dalí when he painted his dreams or when he melted clocks. In this case, surrealism is in the color. “It’s a way of achieving detachment with the image,” explains Valentina. While chatting with Clarion, his paintings surround us full of vibrant pinks, washed oranges and saturated blues.

Indeed, to remove the image from reality, this graduate of Visual Arts from the National University of the Arts (UNA) invert the colors of nature: pink is for water, orange is for sky. Through this game, he creates a metaphysical space from those everyday places that he travels in his day-to-day life: a marble shop in Chacarita; the streets of the neighborhood where he lives, San Telmo; the facade of his workshop in La Paternal; a hidden garden in Congress.

The images that result are figurative, but tend to be abstract hand in hand with geometry. The composition always goes towards symmetry, towards the center, but with an uncomfortable lag. “I am not interested in it being perfect”, clarifies Valentina, “I have some buildings that are crooked, and I like that to happen.” At the same time, that game between neatness and imperfection We find it in the details: although at first glance everything seems millimetrically diagrammed, his paintings are made freehand.

A surrealist language determined by colors, in the work of Valentina Ansaldi. Photo: courtesy of the artist

Soviet geometry

In her obsession with buildings and urban landscapes, at the end of 2016 Valentina decided to get out of her porteño pop postcards for a while and instead devoted herself to painting a striking series of paintings based on photographs of Soviet buildings.

In brutalism and monumental architecture he found something of his quest to find “Contained in the form”. It is that in these buildings the recent history of Russia and the communist sphere of that time are materialized in concrete: “I’m especially interested in the last stage, when the system begins to decline and, then, the buildings are bigger”explains Valentina.

“Hotel Salut”, a painting that represents the hotel of the same name in Kiev and bought a Russian museum. Photo: Courtesy of the artist

This is perfectly reflected in Hotel Salut, a painting depicting the building of the same name in Kiev, Ukraine, which was completed in 1984. The building is a huge geometric structure, heavy and kinetic in appearance, which hardly seems to stand on its narrow base. Perhaps an unfortunate metaphor for what was happening in the region in those years.

Thirty-five years after its construction, the Valentina Ansaldi made the reverse trip of the original photo, from Argentina to Moscow, with the help of Galería Quimera. There, at the annual COSMOSCOW contemporary art fair, the painting was acquired by the Moscow Museum of Modern Art (MMOMA). She is not the first woman to go to space, but she is the first Argentine artist to be part of this museum’s collection.

Valentina’s paintings also passed through places as remote as Miami (Pinta fair) Y Bahrain (ArtBAB fair). At the local level, he participated in a large number of biennials, awards, exhibitions and group exhibitions, such as the Banco Central National Painting Prize, the Buenos Aires Biennial of Young Art, the Prilidiano Pueyrredón Prize and the National Endowment for the Arts.

His method

Beyond the first sketch he makes with a pencil on the projector light, all his lines and planes are manual. He does not use tapes or a ruler.

“Avenida del Campo and the road” (2019), acrylic on fabric.

To the contradiction of the geometric with the manual are added others: that of the present and the absent, for example. Valentina Ansaldi’s paintings are a synthesis of the original landscapes, are summaries in which many things are left out: people, to begin with. The closest thing to a human that we can see in these paintings are the statues that he is going to visit and photograph in a marble shop near the workshop (and near the Chacarita Cemetery). There the duality of the human and the created by man appears once again, and the meta-process of representing an alien representation, the picture of the picture of the picture.

Speaking of contradictions, we cannot avoid the contrast between everything that is architectural and the organic figures that suddenly appear: plants, trees. His treatment is different. What was pure flat, here is pure line, evident, deliberate, organic freehand. In that he reminds Hockney. In one of his most famous works, The big dip (1967), we find a direct link with Ansaldi’s work: the synthetic building, the flat colors, the splashed, rebellious, organic water.

Valentina not only admires Hockney’s work, but he spends his time reading about it and watching documentaries (where he learned random facts about his life, like he used to dye his hair). He also admires metaphysical artists who worked with architecture, such as the Italian Giorgio De Chirico, and local exponents like Roberto Aizenberg and the contemporary Leila Tschopp, with whom Valentina collaborated.

La Gran Paternal: a creative community

A few meters from the La Chacarita cemetery, a former shoe polish factory now functions as a collective artists’ workshop. The Yeruá Workshop, where Valentina Ansaldi works with ten other artists, is not an isolated case. In recent years, both individual and collective workshops at La Paternal have been a strong trend. At the affordable prices of the neighborhood are added the open plants of the closed factories. This is the case of so many others, such as the huge Belux stocking factory, closed in 2010, or the old metallurgical factory that has become the Paz Soldán Workshop.

Vibrant colors, architecture and smiles, in the La Paternal workshop. Photo: Germán García Adrasti.

In Taller Yeruá they pay about 8000 pesos for each space in the workshop, with expenses included. There, along with artists such as the painter Hernán Salamanco, the photographer Silvana Muscio, the sound artist Juan Sorrentino and the visual artist Sergio Bosco, among others. They share more than space: share lunches, comment on each other’s work, share contacts, tools, generate a comprehensive exchange.

But more than a neighborhood of cheap workshops, La Paternal has managed to become a true artistic community. Each year, the workshops hold an event called The Great Paternal, which in November 2020 celebrated its seventh edition (this time, exceptionally, entirely on the street). Workshops, interventions, collective actions, invited artists, music and murals: everything that happens behind the metal curtains during the year is opened to the public and the community once a year.

EV