A fact that worries many people is the implementation of different strategies to have a longer life and prolong death as long as possible. Therefore, it is very interesting to see cases of people who, even, They can live to be 100 years old, Just like a woman in the United States did.

“She will tell you it’s by the grace of God. That’s how she’s lasted so long. She’s very spiritual.”said Harrison, 69. The aforementioned site claims that Francis became the oldest person in the country after another 116-year-old woman who occupied the first place died on February 22 in California.

In addition, according to the site’s data Longevity Quest at the moment Francis is the fourth oldest person in the worldso his spiritual method for staying alive is having an effect and he is gaining significant international recognition.

“She took care of her father until he passed away at the age of 99. And then a sister came to live with her. He always said, ‘Treat people the way you want to be treated.’ “That was his motto and we’ve always lived by it,” Harrison said, confirming that there is currently a carer looking after Francis.

The world record held by the oldest woman in the United States

Although she is the fourth oldest living person in the world, Elizabeth Francis, according to Ben Meyers, CEO of Longevity Quest– in Fox News, He is the oldest person in the world who lives in his housesince the others are doing it in a special care site.

“She lives in her house and is the oldest person in the world to do so. It’s really extraordinary.. Also, the community that he has through his church. So there are really active families and communities. It’s very difficult for people to get to that age in isolation,” Meyers told the outlet.