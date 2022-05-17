The cinematic universe Marvel is growing with each passing year, and just this 2022 we have witnessed quite interesting premieres such as Moon Knight. However, things do not stop for the mouse company and the official trailer for she hulk. But most importantly, it already has a release date.

The series stars Maslany What Jennifer Waltersa New York lawyer whose life changes after she gets into an accident, which leads her to receive a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. This leads her to acquire supernatural powers, which she will explore as the episodes progress.

The cast also includes Mark Ruffalo What HulkJAmeela Jamil What Titania, Tim Roth What The Abomination. Also to Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segura Y Renee Elise Goldsberry.

You’ll like her when she’s angry. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/3e946gsSvh — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 17, 2022

The best around the advancement of she hulkis that we already have a release date available in the coming months, specifically the next 17 of August the day for the appointment Disney Plus. This could be the last series of the year for Marvel, since it will make its debut in June. Ms Marvel with the heroine kamala khan.

On the other hand, important releases such as Thor: Love and Thunder are also just around the corner, with a new defender as the protagonist and the apparent retirement of the god of lightning. Thus, little by little, a new group of heroes will be gathered, leaving aside the protagonists who started the entire timeline with Iron Man in the 2008.

Via: comic book