Disney Plus will incorporate into its catalog the series She-Hulk, whose story will star Jennifer walters (Tatiana Maslany), one of the most powerful heroines in Marvel Comics.

According to a recent report shared on the She-Hulk Daily Twitter account, the Government of Georgia (United States) released a list of film and television productions that are currently taking place in the state.

Among the mentioned projects is She-Hulk, which would be in its first phase of realization. Likewise, Marvel Studios is expected to add more details about the filming.

The fiction will feature the return of Mark Ruffalo to bring Incredible Man (Bruce Banner) to life, and Tim Roth will play the villainous Emil Blonsky (Abomination).

At the moment, She-Hulk does not have an exact release date, but it is speculated that it could arrive at the beginning of 2022 if it is considered that the filming has just begun.

Who would be the villain in She-Hulk?

Recent information from the portal The Illuminerdi explained that Marvel studios I’d be looking for a woman in her mid-30s to play the main villain.

The name of this character would be Lucy and she is described as “a glamorous influencer on social networks, Kardashian style, but with a dark side.”

According to the text, the definition would not match any known enemy from the comics, but according to the Comicbook website, the MCU would have thought to represent Titania, better known as Mary MacPherran, as one of She-Hulk’s strongest villains.