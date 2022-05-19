Marvel fans are convinced that in the latest She-Hulk trailer there is a reference to Daredevil, the lawyer from Hell’s Kitchen played by Charlie Cox. According to very many, it seems that the trailer for the new series has a small cameo referencing Daredevil.

There are a lot of rumors that Matt Murdock (Daredevil) makes an appearance in She-Hulk which was also supported by the actress who plays the lead: Tatiana Maslay. The motivation? Both Murdock and Jennifer Walters are lawyers. The blind superhero has already made an appearance in a scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home, but rumors they say that in case he should make an appearance in She-Hulk too, would have the original dress. Yes, that of comics.

There’s a theory going around that Frog-Man is going to be Matt Murdock before he becomes Daredevil. Lowkey interesting take on Frog-Man pic.twitter.com/58ZTrm7h61 – mxhsink (@mxhsink) May 19, 2022

Ever since She-Hulk made his appearance, fans have begun to merge the videos and some have found clues that indicate Murdock’s presence. The TV series is created by Jessica Gao and directed by Kat Cairo. The cast of the TV series arriving on August 17, 2022 on Disney Plus predicts also the presence of Mark Ruffalo, since he is the face of the Hulk / Bruce Banner. Then we have:

Josh Segarra

Ginger Gonzaga

Benedict Wong

Jon Bass

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Jameela Jamil

Tim Roth, who returns as Emil Blonsky

The series will have nine episodes and you will see Jennifer between her professional and romantic life, all seasoned with the fact that she is a huge green superhero. For the moment is not given to us to know much, as well as the fact that Daredevil might make his brief entrance on the scene. Yes, especially since the Marvel series is one of the most popular, and therefore see the character, albeit in a different series it could make a difference. As for Disney Plus, it seems that ads will be introduced soon, our article explains which tiers are involved.