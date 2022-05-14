There TV series from She-Hulk seems to be coming up Disney +with the UK section of the subscription video service leaking the release date specifies the new production, perhaps by mistake: it is August 17, 2022.

The release date of the series has not yet been announced but the She-Hulk TV series is part of the official Disney + programs for this year’s lineup. Her arrival would therefore be expected precisely in the middle of the summerwith a rather odd timeline for a major new production.

Information on the exact date can be found at this address on official blog of Disney +, where it clearly reads “streaming from August 17” in correspondence with the She-Hulk series.

On the page we also find a short one Description of the show in question: “In this new comedy series, Bruce Banner helps his cousin, Jennifer Walters, in need of an emergency blood transfusion. Guess what? She gets her powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specializing in super-human-related legal cases. Mark Ruffalo returns as the Hulk along with Tim Roth, who plays Abomination. “

We saw a first teaser trailer of the series last November, as well as a leak shortly after it revealed the characters and secrets of the Disney + series.