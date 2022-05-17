Disney+ has just released the first trailer for “She-Hulk”, the next Marvel series that will feature one of the most beloved heroines by comics fans. However, despite the excitement of many to see Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in action, a debate has arisen on social networks about the CGI of the production.

We already have a new look at the new MCU heroine, but not many are convinced with the special effects of her transformation.

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk

The official preview revealed by Disney + shows us Jennifer Walters, a talented and busy lawyer who will receive the help of her cousin Hulk on her path as a hero.

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters in “She-Hulk.” Photo: Disney+

Mark Ruffalo will return as Bruce Banner since he last acted in “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019 and everything indicates that his role in the series will be key.

The return of Tim Roth

In the new images we can see the return of actor Tim Roth as the villainous Abomination, who also appears briefly in the trailer.

Tim Roth in “She-Hulk”. Photo: Disney+

We had already seen this character in “Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings”, where he faced the Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

A debatable CGI

Although this is a trailer, some fans are concerned about the special effects used for “She-Hulk” in some scenes.

Comparison of the faces of Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters. Photo: Disney+

“Why does Bruce’s CGI look good as usual, but hers looks too unfinished?”, “It looks like it was done like stop motion clay” are some of the comments that can be seen on networks.

“She-Hulk”, release date

“She-Hulk”, the new Marvel series on Disney + will be streaming on August 17, just over a month after the premiere of “Thor: love and thunder” in theaters.