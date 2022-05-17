A new insight into She-Hulk allowed fans to admire the new trailer of the Disney + serieswhich now also has a release date, given that this will appear on the well-known subscription streaming platform on the day of August 17, 2022.

We are talking about a date that had already emerged some time back, as we have had the opportunity to delve into this articleand which has now been fully formalized by the company.

The release date of She-Hulk is near, and the new trailer of the series that you can admire on the cover of the article allows you to immediately take a look at the contents that will be deepened, allowing fans of the Marvel world to find out more about a new character who is particularly well known and appreciated in the superhero universe.

As you can see also below thanks to She-Hulk official posterthe series officially took Attorney at Law as its subtitle, a detail that has finally been confirmed as the release is getting closer and closer.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming August 17 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Ij7VJr91CP – Disney + (@disneyplus) May 17, 2022

Fortunately, the debut of the new contents that will be able to carry on the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still very close. We know the Hulk will be called into the series Smart Hulk among the various details, as well as that Wong will once again be present after what was seen in Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in the Universe of Madness.

The series will count a total of 9 episodes lasting 30 minutes eachwith an action comedy theme that will allow fans to appreciate the new adventures that will delve into the second Hulk of this universe in a decidedly fun way, as can already be seen from the trailer.

Meanwhile, we are still waiting to find out if the well-known character will also be able to make his entry into the world of video games thanks to Marvel’s Avengers. We talked about the issue in the in-depth analysis that you find at this link.