Marvel Studios Through all the electronic media channels available to him, he finally presented the first preview of she hulk which reveals the first details of a series that will eventually be on Disney Plus and about which we did not know much.

The first thing you should know is that the name of the series, at least in our region, is that of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes. After 20 seconds of the video it is possible to appreciate the presentation of Jennifer Waltersa lawyer who must now deal with 2 things: The new laws of the heroes and a power that she did not ask for.

From the beginning they tell us that yes, he is going to transform and that his cousin Bruce Banner, in some way, will help you with the process. The thing is, they don’t tell us how she ended up like this. Later, the advance already lets us know a good part of what awaits us in this plot.

In addition to this, we must not lose sight of an additional detail, theThe premiere date of the series of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes is for August 17right after Thor: Love and Thunder and Ms Marvel.

Besides She-Hulk, what other MCU series and movies are coming out in 2022?

It seems not, but 2022 is a very busy year for the Marvel Studios MCU because there are many productions that you can already enjoy and some that are about to be released.

The first one was Moon Knightseries starring oscar isaac and which premiered on March 30 in DisneyPlus. It doesn’t have many episodes so you can watch it in a weekend. At the time of writing this you can go see the cinema Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness which premiered on May 6.

On June 8, the long-awaited will be released through the Disney Plus platform Ms Marvel, series starring Iman Vellani who will take the role of Kamala Khan. On July 8 we will have the arrival in theaters of Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

As we already mentioned, She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes will be released on August 17 in DisneyPlus. November 11 will arrive Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and, finally, at the end of 2022 it will be released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

