Not long ago WandaVision raised a stir after its arrival at Disney Plus. Each episode unleashed endless criticism, both positive and negative. However, it marked a new chapter in the plans for ‘The House of the Mouse’. In that sense, an adaptation around She-hulk it was announced as part of the streaming project portfolio.

However, there are not many details yet about which actors will be part of the cast. For now, Deadline has reported that Tatiana Maslany will be in charge of giving life to Bruce Banner’s green-skinned cousin. Likewise, the aforementioned media reported that Mark Ruffalo would return as the Hulk.

Now, the specialized site Screen Rant has reported that A group of images related to She-Hulk have been leaked. In the photographs you can not only see Ruffalo in a motion capture suit, but also distinguishes what would be the film set.

Also, according to the aforementioned medium, the gallery would have been shared by the actress Anais Almonte through her Facebook account. However, they were removed shortly after they were published. This did not prevent them from being replicated by Twitter and various specialized portals.

Images show Mark Ruffalo in a motion capture suit. Photo: Twitter / @ bigscreenleaks

What is She-Hulk about?

According to what is shared by Variety, the series is focused on the lawyer Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin and who inherits the Hulk’s powers after a blood transfusion. However, unlike Banner, Jennifer remains in control of her personality, intelligence, and emotions.

On the other hand, the web portal has communicated that Kat coiro will be the director and executive producer of the adaptation. In addition, Jessica gao will be the showrunner, executive producer and writer.