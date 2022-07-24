She-Hulk: Attorney at Law she starred in a funny official trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: the Marvel series will make its debut on the platform Disney + on August 17.

A few weeks after the teaser trailer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is shown in this case with a video more full-bodied and interesting, which also features Bruce Banner and Emil Blonsky, also known as the Abomination.

So let’s see Jennifer Walters struggling with a hard training aimed at allowing her to control her new powers, namely the ability to transform herself into She-Hulk, and at the same time continue the activity of lawyer.

The trailer suggests a brilliant series, which will not fail to mention the comics, such as when the protagonist addresses the audience directly breaking through the fourth wall: she was one of the first cartoon characters to do so.