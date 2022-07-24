During the San Diego Comic-Con A new trailer dedicated to Jennifer Walters, aka She Hulk, has been revealed, and Daredevil also appears. The video, which shows new scenes, is available and also reveals some background on how the plot could develop.

In the video we can see many well-known faces, as well as a Hulk And She Hulkalso Abomination and even Wongbut what makes you jump the most from the chair is the appearance at the end of the trailer Dare devilwhich we remember is ready to return in 2024 with its TV series.

We just have to wait for the release of the series, waiting and discovering all the announcements of the San Diego Comic-Con (related to Marvel and other brands) by clicking on this link.