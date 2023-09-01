One of the TV series that amazed (both positively and negatively) the Disney + community during 2022 was certainly She Hulk. The story of the cousin lawyer of the better known Hulk has been received with discord by critics and the public, but could soon make a comeback.

Well-known insider MyTimeToShineHello reported that, according to his sources, the announcement of the second season of She Hulk would be around the corner. Together with the announcement, the release date of the aforementioned second season should also be revealed.

Given the complex situation of the strikes and the large number of works that Disney is carrying out at the same time, it is logical to expect this new season to arrive on the small screen not before the end of 2024.

In truth, the insider reports that, with a high probability, the new season of the series will arrive between 2025 and 2026. This should all become much clearer with the end of the currently ongoing writers’ strikes.

She Hulk would then, notwithstanding a far from overwhelming successa new possibility of expressing a potential that, at the end of the first season, is still dormant.

We told you in more detail about the first season of She Hulk in our review. And you, would you like to see a new season of the series or do you think that improving it will be impossible for Disney?