Maria Massa was helping her husband to maneuver, when he completely overwhelmed her, breaking her life: the lady was 71 years old

A very unpleasant episode occurred yesterday in Palermo, precisely in the municipality of Caccamo, where a 71-year-old woman named Mary Mass, lost his life. She was helping her husband maneuver the car when he inadvertently hit her. The timely intervention of medical rescuers on the spot was useless.

The new year unfortunately started as 2022 ended, as far as the road victims in Italian territory.

Already the first months of 2022, from January to June, had registered a worrying increase both in the number of road accidents (approximately + 25%) and in the victims resulting from them (approximately + 15%) compared to the same period of the previous year.

The statistics regarding the second half of the year have not yet been calculated, but it is enough to read the newspapers and watch the news every day to understand that the data they would seem to have kept the same sad line.

Many tragedies have occurred in these days, which instead should have been only of celebration and serenity.

The tragic fate of Signora Maria Massa

The last one in chronological order took place yesterday in Sicily, more precisely a we huntin the province of Palermo.

The protagonist of this adventurous and dramatic road accident is an elderly local couple, a 79 year old man and his wife, one lady of 71.

According to reports, it seems that the gentleman was aboard the Fiat Panda owned by him. His wife, Signora Maria, had got out of the car and she was helping her husband maneuver to park.

For still unclear reasons, the car has invested the woman, making her fall to the ground. The husband himself and other witnesses immediately called for help, who once arrived tried in every way to revive the woman. Unfortunately, despite numerous attempts, the doctors in the end could not help but notify his death.

The lifeless body of Mrs. Maria was then transported to the morgue of the Caccamo cemetery, but in the next few hours it will be transferred to the forensic medicine institute of the Palermo hospital, where it will be subjected to autopsy examination.

The prosecutor has opened an investigation file, collecting reliefs of the police and the testimonials of those present on site. The man is currently under investigation and could be charged with traffic homicide.