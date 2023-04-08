The shocking revelation about Sister Cristina: “She never had any vocation”

About to leave for Honduras for the new edition of The island of the famousCristina Scuccia, ex Sister Cristina, ends up at the center of a controversy due to a shocking revelation about her past.

According to gossip expert Deianira Marzano, who reported the words of a fellow villager of the former nun on her profile Instagram, that of the competitor of the reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi would be a well-studied plan from an early age.

The source, in fact, states that Cristina from a young age dreamed of singing and entering the world of entertainment.

Having failed to be successful, therefore, she would have intentionally decided to become a nun and then reinvent herself as a singer.

That of the former Sister Cristina, therefore, would have been a well-studied plan and not the result of a religious vocation. After participating and winning a The VoiceCristina Scuccia has decided to say goodbye to religious life to actually pursue a career in the entertainment world.

Only country voices? We’ll see if Cristina Scuccia decides to respond to the accusations. The former nun, speaking of her decision, in an interview with very true he said: “Mine was a courageous choice. I chose to follow my heart without thinking about what people would say about me.”

Furthermore, Cristina Scuccia had underlined how “success has not undermined the vocation but has rather favored a path of growth”.