The last episode of “Al fondo hay sitio” meant a new story for Cristobalson of Diego Montalbán, who received a somewhat special proposal from Frida Betancourt, an enemy of Francesca Maldini and that Diego had to serve in his restaurant due to the few customers he has lately. Hearing that Frida wanted to be treated by Cristóbal, Diego agreed to her request and ‘betrayed’ his son for the good of “Francesca’s”.

What job did Frida offer Cristóbal?

When Cristóbal was attending to Frida, she told him that she wanted him to host her booth at a refrigerator fair that would take place in Los Angeles. ‘Cris’, as Frida affectionately calls her, she accepted this proposal and, as part of what she will have to wear in her new job, she received a rather suggestive outfit; later, Betancourt, when handing it over, tells him to show it to him by video call.

Cristóbal received a somewhat peculiar 'uniform', which he ended up modeling for Frida. Photo: America TV.

Finally, when she was showing him how her work clothes fit, July surprises Cristóbal and thinks that she is dating someone much older than him, and that she receives gifts in return.

What ‘little gifts’ did you give Diego’s son in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

The first gift that Frida gave Cristóbal was a large sum of money as a tip for his attention in her father’s restaurant and also for accepting the job offer he made. On the other hand, Frida also gave him some tickets to an important soccer game as a gift, something that ‘Cris’ accepted excitedly, since he is a big soccer fan, as he has shown on several occasions.

Will accepting these kinds of gifts give Cristóbal a hard time? Will they end up discovering the secret of Diego’s son? We will have to wait for the next episode to see if they end up answering those questions.