A situation as unusual as it is worrying is the one that a neighbor of Morón is going through. The woman, of 65 years, suffers from several chronic diseases and is a member of the risk groups for Covid, but for months You are unable to register for the vaccine. The reason? She is registered as deceased.

The victim is called Monica Godoy and the impotence that it generates not receive answers or explanations about system failure, the anguish as he is a risk patient for suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), in addition to diabetes, thyroid problems and excess of cholesterol.

“They ask me for papers and I am a risk person, I am 64 years old, I can’t be going out on the street and that is why I move just and necessary. I’m afraid“, explains with concern the neighbor of Morón, paradoxically the municipality of the GBA with the highest proportion of the population already immunized.

When Monica’s youngest daughter tries to enroll her, she gets the notice that her mother is deceased and cannot receive the vaccine.

Godoy addressed all entities available. It started with the Civil registration, went through the ANSES and followed by PAMI, until reaching the Municipality and the delegations that mount in the squares to give information about the virus and assist people with the registration.

But there was no case: everyone checks his data and tells him that he is not listed as deceased. They also do not explain why the system rejects their registration.

In the province, almost 2.9 million people have already been vaccinated, most of them elderly and at risk, but Mónica could not even sign up.

There is something else. TO the youngest daughter, the system tells her that the data is not correct because the person is already deceased. But to the oldest, who also tried, the Vacunate application informs her that her mother has already received the first dose. Baffling.

An inexplicable error in the DNI

To this an even more unusual fact is added. They discovered it in the National Registry of Persons when one of the daughters went to ask for help: when she processed the DNI there was an error and they made a mistake in the sex: Monica is listed as male.

A possible explanation what the employees of the place gave him, then, is that appear as a man in the document, the registration system may be detecting that your data does not match those of the DNI that appears in the database and the error is generated there.

The uncertain error in the DNI that could be causing all the nonsense: Monica appears as a male.

“I explained to my daughter that for that reason I am not on the vaccination list. But I still have that error in the DNI I could do other proceduresSo that doesn’t explain why I’m listed as deceased, ”says Monica.

The woman ensures that you never realized the failure in your ID, and who has it years ago. In addition to countless procedures, it allowed him to go to vote because he is registered, and at the polling station the error it never came to light.

When the woman’s eldest daughter tries to write it down, it appears that there is an error in the data.

The victim does not know how to continue. The only thing you have in your possession is a letter from the the ANSES Which works as proof of your correct data, including the “detail” that you are alive.

In a preventive way, the solution they found was for Monica to renew the DNI, something that could take between 48 and 72 hours. But they warned him that that does not assure you that the platform problem be resolved.

The ANSES proof that the information provided by Mónica is correct. It is not enough.

Despite the difficult situation, the consolation of the neighbor in the western area of ​​Greater Buenos Aires is that her husband was vaccinated with the first dose. But as for her, she lives in uncertainty. “I’m not 20 years old”, he repeats, to sum up his concern as a person at risk.

According to official data, in Buenos Aires territory already 2,384,829 were vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and the majority belong to risk groups. At the same time, since the pandemic began 83% of the deceased due to COVID-19 has more than 60 years.

“I no longer know where to go or who to talk to, no one gives me accurate answers, time keeps passing and my life is still at risk”Monica concludes with very simple logic. Diametrically opposed to that which seems to govern, at least in his case, the registration system for the vaccine.