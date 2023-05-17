Cristina Scuccia, the former nun who abandoned her vows to pursue a career as a singer, has become one of the most debated competitors in the current edition of Isola dei Famosi. Her victory in the second edition of The Voice of Italy still resonates in everyone’s memory, but now new rumors about her story are spreading.

An anonymous source, who claims to know the castaway from Ilary Blasi’s reality show personally, recently revealed some details about her life.

This source has suggested that Scuccia’s story may be hiding something deeper and more surprising, a secret that could shock her many fans.

Apparently, Cristina would have left her vows because she had “fallen in love with someone”.

According to what was declared by the ex-boyfriend, the entire path of the ex-nun would have been undertaken “exclusively for the desire to break into music”.