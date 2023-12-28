Heartbreaking news coming from the province of Naples. A three month old baby girl he lost his life during the holidays, after a respiratory crisis.

The father, in a panic, took his three-month-old daughter to theBoscotrecase hospital, but the emergency room was closed. The daughter was rejected, so she was taken to the Castellammare hospital, but when she reached the health facility, she was now too late. The doctors did everything they could to help her and save her life, but in the end they were forced to give up and declare the death of the minor.

The family reported what happened and the Torre Annunziata Public Prosecutor's Office immediately opened an investigation file to shed light on the matter. The goal is to understand if the delay in helping the child may have been instrumental in his death. If the emergency room where her father had initially taken her had been open and had welcomed her little girl, could she have been saved? A question that is now devastating her family and has rekindled, once again, the spotlight on the healthcare system of Campania.

Three-month-old baby dies: the intervention of Orfeo Mazzella

The story of this three-month-old baby girl has come to the attention of many people, including Orfeo Mazzella, the senator of the 5 Star Movement. It was precisely the latter who addressed the Minister of Health, so that the emergency room of the Boscotrecase Hospital, closed for three years, can be reopened. Here are his words: