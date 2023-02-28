She has a child with her lover but she dies, shock request to barren wife: “Grow him up as if he were yours”

The difficulty of having children, the betrayal, the request to raise the child of the deceased lover. She is making the story told by a user of Reddit, who says she has been married to a Protestant pastor for five years. The man allegedly confessed to having cheated on her with a parishioner who became pregnant with twins and died immediately after her birth, to which only one of her two children survived. The 44-year-old would then have asked his wife to raise the child as if it belonged to him. The woman, a 29-year-old Texan insurer, also said she was sterile and had tried to save money to rely on assisted reproduction.

“He told me I had made him a promise of marriage and that God had blessed us with a son. That this is our cross to bear and that God would never give us something we can’t handle,” the man allegedly said in an attempt to convince her. “I told him that it seemed that God had given her more than she could bear because she was dead (I know I shouldn’t have, but I wasn’t lucid),” the woman replied, to which her husband responded with a slap and a warning to remember to “serve the husband”. “[Mi ha detto] that God had chosen me to be the mother of this child and that I was to be his humble servant.”

The reaction of the other users was unanimous: “run as far as you can and don’t look back”, “you can’t trust this man”, “don’t just leave him but change area”, “He chose to be unfaithful and now he expects that you raise someone else’s child?!”.

“I feel so stupid for not understanding when I can understand it so clearly now,” the woman said in responses, explaining that she received calls from her husband’s assistant twice within a week, who offered to help her. to convert his office into a nest to welcome the baby.