Walker Myrick always asks her mom to visit her twin at the cemetery, she needs to tell him everything

Pictures of a baby named Walker Myrick they went around the world. The little one, after the first day of school, had his mother take him to the grave of his twin, to tell him about that new and different experience.

Life, at times, is unfair and he knows it well Brooke Davis. A woman who discovered she was pregnant with twins, but she only managed to hug one.

Willis, the other twin who was growing up in her womb, was struck by the twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS). This is a rare condition that affects twin pregnancy.

It causes a circulatory imbalance of blood between a twin, which is called a donor, that donate his blood to the other twin, who is called the recipient and who, instead, he gets too much.

The two twins have never met, but as their mother said, thanks to her, they share a special bond that goes beyond everything.

Walker Myrick often tells of dreaming of his little brother and asks his parents to be accompanied to his grave. He sits next to Willis and tells him everything about his life, almost as if he wanted to make him participate.

At the age of 5, after the first day of school, the twin felt the need to go to the cemetery and so his mother decided to consent to his request. She wasn’t surprised at all when she saw him sit next to the tombstone and start tell of that new structure, of the teachers and of those many children she had met that day.

The words of the mother of little Walker Myrick

Their bond allowed me to find peace, helped me overcome the loss of my son. I make sure that Willis is not forgotten. Every year, on the occasion of their birthday, we organize a ‘The Walker and Willis Birthday Walk’. A birthday party accompanied by an auction and a sale of T-shirts to raise funds.

With the money obtained, the woman helps there every year TTTS Foundation. A foundation that deals with the rare condition that affects twin pregnancies.

Furthermore, he confessed that he wanted to tell his story and show the world the photos of his son on his little brother’s grave, to give hope to all the women who have faced or are facing what happened to her. She wanted to tell them: