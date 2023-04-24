Mexico.- yeri mua attended as the host of a beauty contest in her native Veracruz, but this time the well-known influencer did not cause a sensation in networks for looking incredible, but rather because the public did not stop booing her.

The fact that the ‘Bratz jarocha’ received the repudiation of the people it was not precisely because of her unique behavior, but because of the beautiful young woman who was crowned the winner of the contest.

Unfortunately, the preferred contestant was not the one who came out as champion and for this reason the public did not hesitate to make their discontent known, so Yeri Mua ended up being the most attacked.

Despite the fact that the content creator assured that the boos were destined for the winner, netizens began to point out that they all went after Yeri.

It should be noted that the current couple of the Spanish influencer, Naim DarrechiHe did everything possible to calm the annoyance of the attendees, stating that all the girls who were able to participate in the contest had won, he ended up disapproving of everyone’s attitude.

“At the end of the day, they are all queens, this is a reflection of the people who do not have to be. So thanks to everyone who was able to come, congratulations to the queen… Congratulations to the four of them, because the four of them won, ”she expressed.

In fact, the very peaceful reaction that Yeri Mua had to the controversy was also highly applauded by network users, but some others told her to “bear it”, as she always says.

“She did not measure the consequences”, “Her own public now hates her”, “I liked her reaction”, “And the one she supported”, “She had to endure”, “She did not endure”, are some of the most prominent comments.

However, the influencer continues to maintain that the boos were not for her and for that reason they did not have to affect her.