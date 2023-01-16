No one had ever diagnosed the child with the disease

No one ever had diagnosed the disease to the little one, so no one knew she was suffering from it At the Maria Vittoria hospital in Turin 6-year-old girl rescued from malignant hyperthermia, during anesthesia. She could have lost her life due to a disease which, however, was recognized in time by the doctors of the health facility in the Piedmontese capital.

For doctors it was a surgery routine, simple, for a tongue injury that never healed. However, the doctors of the Maria Vittoria hospital in Turin discovered that the 6-year-old girl had another pathology.

In fact, during the anesthesia, the little girl had one malignant hyperthermia crisisa disease he didn’t know he had. And that he could have taken her away from the affection of her loved ones too soon, if the doctors had not intervened in time.

The hospital recounted what happened on January 5th. The doctors had decided to operate on the babyto allow her to feel better, given that the injury to her tongue, caused before Christmas due to a sports trauma, did not heal.

The little girl had performed all the pre-operative checks and the doctors had given the green light for the operation. However, no one knew about that pathology, which in childhood has an incidence of one case for every 15,000 anesthesias and a mortality rate between 5% and 80%.

As an infant, she had already undergone another surgery. But on that occasion she had not shown the symptoms of the pathology instead promptly diagnosed by doctors of Maria Vittoria in Turin.

The pathology shows its symptoms precisely with the administration of certain drugs, such as anesthetics. And it can cause severe kidney failure. Now, fortunately, she is better and has been transferred to the Regina Margherita hospital in the capital.