She had returned to Cosenza to spend the holidays with her family, the day before Christmas Eve Anna Ciardullo died

Christmas tragedy in Cosenza. Anna Ciardullo she died forever at the age of 60, following an unexpected illness.

The well-known lawyer had returned to her hometown from Padua, for celebrate Christmas with the family. The day before Christmas Eve, unfortunately Anna Ciardullo was hit by a unexpected and sudden illness.

The alarm was immediately raised on 118, but the intervention of health workers was useless.

No one was able to do anything to save the woman’s life. That illness was fatal.

The lawyer was well known precisely because of her profession. Family, friends and colleagues are shocked by the news. No one can yet comprehend what happened, just two days before one of the most awaited parties of the year. She had returned to her Cosenza, to spend some relaxing days with her family.

Farewell posts for the disappearance of Anna Ciardullo

L’Calabrian Veneto association wanted to remember Anna Ciardullo with a long and moving post.

Wonderful woman, respected and appreciated lawyer, sensitive person and close to the problems of others, always smiling and combative. Last month she joined our board, full of ideas and new proposals. She has always participated in all our events, involving the many friends who surrounded her, proud to show, here in Padua, the beautiful and clean soul of our Calabria. Goodbye ray of sunshine, you will always be with us and your smile will always light up our hearts.

Many others published posts from friends, who wanted to say goodbye to the woman for the last time. Between these: