It is popular knowledge that Having a baby in the United States generates significant expenses for the economy of the family that welcomes them. In the case of this woman who had quadruplets, the bill has represented a real fortune.

In past months, Hanna Castle became the mother of quadruplets, an event as touching as it was costlysince until the end of last year he had accumulated health care bills around the childbirth and pregnancy for US$4,000,000. After the situation was shared on social networks, a lot of controversy was generated.

The couple from Columbus, Ohio, has shared through their TikTok profile what it has been like the process of meeting the expenses of their little ones who were born prematurely. Furthermore, they have sought to make visible the high costs involved in this type of pregnancy in the United Statesas they assure that if they had not received help from Ohio Medicaid, the task would have been practically impossible.

The video went viral and received comments in which other people shared their experience, such as the case of this woman who also paid a large sum: “My son spent 5 weeks since his stay in the NICU. One month after I received an invoice for US$2,500,000”.

The sacrifices that parents of quadruplets in the United States had to make



In accordance with ABC NewsHanna Castle noted that she and her husband Nic made major changes in their lives to prepare financially for the arrival of your quadruplets, which included leaving their job to qualify and enroll in Medicaid. This is a joint federal and state program that helps cover medical expenses for some people with limited income and resources. In addition, she asked her mother for help to support the couple with the expenses of the babies. According to the aforementioned media, childbirth costs have increased significantly in recent times.