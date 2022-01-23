When she lost all her puppies, Samantha began to look after her toys as if they were her own children: the video

A video recently spread on the internet that moved everyone. The protagonist is a little dog rescued from a shelter named Samantha playing and taking care of some toys as if they were alive. It later turned out that he was doing this with those items because he had lost all of his puppies and wanted to replace them in some way. A truly heartbreaking scene.

Volunteers from the shelter Long live Bicho Santos they save dozens of dogs every week, but what we decided to tell you today had something special.

They had found this pregnant dog, who then called Samantha, in pitiful condition on the street. They tried to heal her and help her in all ways, but she was too weak to carry the pregnancy to term and eventually she lost all her puppies.

A devastating trauma for the puppy, who at that point was literally letting herself go to death. So the volunteers tried to lift her mood by giving her so many toys to play with.

But when she saw them, the dog took them and carried them to her bed. After that he started giving those items all the typical warmth of a mother towards his children. With the difference that they would never give anything back to her, and therefore her heart would break more and more.

Samantha finds happiness

Seeing her engage in that behavior was the most devastating thing the volunteers had ever seen. So they thought for a long time and sought a solution to heal his wounded heart.

That solution was called Will be, had four legs and a wagging tail. She had also been saved from a difficult situation, but she was small and inexperienced. It therefore needed someone to guide it in his new life. And who better suited than Samantha for this task?

Volunteers have arranged a meeting between the two puppies and, with great amazement, they joined as the two perfect halves of a single apple.

Sara had found hers perfect driving, while Sam had found someone to give all his maternal love that had remained hidden for too long.

The two puppies became inseparable right from the start and are now the soul of the refuge. Volunteers will go out of their way to find a family loving willing to adopt both.