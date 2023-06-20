For the doctors, one of the twins was destined to die, today they talk about a miracle: the story of Corinne Rose and her children

His beautiful story has gone around the world. A miracle, that’s how everyone defined what happened, especially the doctors. Corinne Rose is a 30-year-old mother who has welcomed two beautiful children into her arms.

She was certain she could not have more children, due to some health problems. Then, one day, she found herself holding a test positive. Those two lines have illuminated her life and that of her husband.

However, as the pregnancy progressed, a great fear set in. One of the babies’ amniotic sac ruptured and at 32 weeks pregnant she received the worst of news. One of the twins would not have made it, Corinne Rose had to be prepared for a premature birth, which would have led her to welcome one sibling and to greet the other forever.

When the time came, the expectant mother went to the Princess Ann Hospital for hospitalization. No one expected to witness such a great miracle. Just before entering the delivery room, the mother is felt bad in the bathroom of the hospital and gave birth both of her twins.

Grayson weighed two kilos and Neo just a kilo. Both newborns were immediately admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit. The medical team was certain that the younger brother was not going to make it. But little did they know that they had just welcomed a little warrior.

After 3 weeks, Grayson returned home with his mom and dad, while Neo stayed in the hospital for another 12 weeks. The little one grew up and, in the end, every vital parameter reached normality and he was able to hold his beautiful family. Doctors at Princess Ann Hospital today speak of a real miracle.

Corinne told her story to the world, because her two little warriors deserve to be known:

I think it was his older brother, Grayson, who brought him into the world. He must have thought, ‘Neo is dating me.’ I wasn’t trying to get pregnant so that was a big surprise. Childbirth is a great miracle.

Today the twins are almost six months old and are in full health.