Having gone out on August 21st in search of mushrooms together with her son, Mrs. Caterina Bardelli, 89 years old, was found in a remote area of ​​a forest after four days

The story of ended with a happy ending Catherine BardelliThe 89-year-old woman living in Malnate, in the province of Varese, has been missing for four days.

Caterina Bardelli found after 4 days

The woman had gone mushroom hunting in the woods on the afternoon of last Wednesday, August 21st Forcora Passin the territory of Maccagno with Pino and Veddasca together with her 57-year-old son. The lady had been missing for several days, until the fortunate discovery that occurred today.

Caterina Bardelli’s assiduous research in the woods and her subsequent discovery

What should have been a peaceful afternoon spent in the woods looking for mushrooms had turned into a dramatic event for 89-year-old Caterina Bardelli. Her 57-year-old son, who had gone out into the woods with her, at a certain point he had lost sight of her.

Missing woman found in woods near Varese

When he returned home, the man immediately raised the alarm and called for rescue operations. The long and assiduous search for the woman lasted for four days. It involved the fire brigade, civil protection, and many volunteers. Also present and operational in the search operations was the Sapr staff (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) which used high-tech drones and the Dog Unit which employed trained dogs to search for missing persons.

Finally today Caterina Bardelli was found alive and in good health. Rescuers in fact heard the screams of the woman who was found inside a rugged area near Monterecchio.

Firefighter team finds missing elderly woman

According to the information that emerged from the team of firefighters who intervened in the discovery and recovery of the elderly woman, the woman, although exhausted and frightened, does not appear to have serious injuries or lesions. The support of the health personnel who took charge of her to offer her all the necessary care was immediately requested. Subsequently, the woman was transported to a hospital for the necessary checks.