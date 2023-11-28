Teresa Veglianti is a woman who lost her life after a tree fell on her. Her son speaks of a real tragedy announced, which could have been avoided

The son of Teresa Veglianti, the woman crushed by a tree in Rometalk about one tragedy announced. That day, as her son told Il Messaggero, the woman had gone out like every day to do some errands in the neighborhood. And she never came home again. She lost her life like this, without any sense. Everyone knew that tree was dangerous, but no one did anything.

Teresa Veglianti was 82 years old. He lost his life last Saturday in via Di Donna Olimpia, Monteverde district, in Rome. Due to the strong wind that day, the elm tree collapsed just as she was passing under it. And she didn’t give her a chance.

Passers-by immediately called for help. The traffic police, the Carabinieri and the firefighters soon reached the place where the tree had fallen. Unfortunately, however, there was nothing left for the old lady to do. She practically lost her life immediately.

In an interview with the newspaper Il Messaggero, Ivano, the 82-year-old woman’s son, says that everyone was aware of the danger of that tree. Residents had reported the situation several times, but no one ever did anything.

Our requests fell on deaf ears. But can one die like this? Now I can’t understand what happened, I only know that my mother is no longer here.

The son of Teresa Veglianti, the 82-year-old woman crushed by a tree, speaks of an announced tragedy

My mother was very well known, she was everyone’s mother and grandmother. She had certainly gone out for some errands here in the neighborhood and instead she died like this, without any sense. From the door of her house to the street, she didn’t even take 20 steps before that tree collapsed on her. They told me that in the bar here, a short distance away, customers witnessed the collapse and immediately tried to help her.

This is the story of the man, who now wants justice, because his mother’s death could have been avoided if someone had listened to the neighborhood’s appeals to intervene as soon as possible.