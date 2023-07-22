Everyone in Troina is shocked by what happened to Mariella Marino: the woman had reported and asked for help, but it didn’t help

The complaints, the request for separation, the advice of the three children, all adults, who had told their mother to get away from that man. None of this helped Mariella Marino56 years old from Troina, a small town in the province of Enna, to prevent her ex-husband from brutally taking her life, with gunshots, in broad daylight.

An absolute tragedy that occurred on Thursday morning in troinaa small town in the province of Enna, where unfortunately yet another case of feminicide has taken place.

The violent attitudes towards the wife of Maurizio Impellizzeri, a 60-year-old farmer well known in the area, had always been there.

So much so that about a year ago, Mariella had found courage and was separate by him, leaving him to live in the marital home and she returning to stay with her elderly mother.

Since that time the situation did not subside, On the contrary. The man continued to persecute her ex, following her and threatening her with death on several occasions.

Last October Mariella had denounced him and for the crimes of stalking And threatsImpellizzeri had been sentenced to an 8-month suspended sentence, with the obligation to attend a Cuava Center for Male Perpetrators of Violence.

The day before yesterday the tragic epilogue. Maurizio surprised Mariella outside a supermarket and showed her the pistol. The woman would have tried in vain to flee to the house of an acquaintance, but he reached her just before she crossed her entrance and shot down with three bullets.

A few hours later the Carabinieri have the 60-year-old was tracked down and arrestednow charged with murder.

Death of Mariella Marino: the pain of an entire community

Now an entire community is in shock for what happened, in particular the three children of Mariella Marino, who as mentioned in the past had advised to find the courage to leave that violent man.

Elvira Gravagnathe lawyer who until recently represented and defended Impellizzeri, also shocked by what happened, decided to give up the job.

Alfio Giachinomayor of Troina, showing closeness to the family has canceled all this week’s summer events.

The outburst of Sebastian Venicethe former mayor, who on Facebook he wrote: