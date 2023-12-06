After the funeral celebrated in Padua and broadcast live on TV, the family of Giulia Cecchettin she went to Saonara, for a more intimate and private function. A moment of contemplation for her loved ones, after the one shared with the whole of Italy.

During the mass, the aunt wanted to dedicate some heartbreaking words to his granddaughter, before saying goodbye to her for the last time. Saonara is an important municipality for the Cecchettin family, where Giulia was raised and loved. That place that her mother had chosen, because her grandparents were there. The aunt remembered that same church, where they had celebrated hers baptismo. That happy day when Giulia Cecchettin wore the same one little white dress that belonged to mother Monica and that the grandmother had preserved with much love.

The heartbreaking words of Giulia Cecchettin’s aunt

Hi Giulia, here you are in Saonara, your mother had chosen this community to celebrate the gift of baptism with the beautiful white dress that had once been hers and that grandmother Bruna had preserved with so much love. Saonara was a safe haven while mother worked because her grandparents were here. They welcomed you when you were a little kid. You found lunch, but also a sock to remember, a button to fasten, tea with biscuits, but above all many kisses from your grandmother and many I love yous from your grandfather who, returning from work in the fields, would greet you by saying ‘Hello princess’. Then you asked grandma what good things you prepared for me even after Sunday lunch had become an opportunity to continue to make you feel as good as possible.

Forever together with his mother

Giulia Cecchettin has returned to her country, where she was loved and where she will be forever. She was buried in that little flowery cemetery, next to mother Monica, who passed away just a year ago due to a bad illness. Two gravestones with two little angels, her and her little girl forever together:

He will be the guardian angel.

This is how the family imagines them now, embraced in Heaven, forever together, free from pain and happy. Giulia has returned to her mother Monica and together with her she will watch over her family. On her father Gino, sister Elena and brother Davide. Giulia is smiling again, Giulia it will never be forgotten.