The family of Evelin Dayana Hernandeza woman from Bogotá, is plunged into sadness after learning that the young woman died in a tragic traffic accident in the United States, a country where she had been living for two years with her husband and son.

According to the criteria of

Evelin and Daniel, her partner, emigrated from Colombia seeking a better future for their son. For two years they worked hard and sent money to their relatives in Colombia. However, the ‘American dream’ seemed to disappear on the night of last Thursday, July 11, when the woman suffered a tragic traffic accident.

He had the accident with a police car

That fateful night, Evelin left work and headed to her home in Sarasota (Florida). There collided with a vehicle that apparently belonged to a city police officer.

“She left work and was going home. At 11:30 at night she had the accident with a police car,” her sister Dana explained to the Night owl of CityTv.

Evelin’s husband called her relatives in the town of San Cristóbal, in the south of Bogotá, who could not believe the terrible event.

When reviewing the records made by the Local Accident Report From Florida, this newspaper found an accident that corresponds to Thursday night in Sarasota, at the same time and with a fatality of 22 years old, and that, due to coincidences, it is presumed could be Evelin.

According to the aforementioned portal, That night, “a fatal accident occurred involving a Sarasota County deputy’s SUV.” and a 22-year-old person, who was riding a bicycle on US-41, near Bay St, where there is a roundabout.

He Local Accident Report The report states that “the officer’s truck was traveling northbound when it collided with the cyclist, who was crossing the street from east to west.” The person on the bike (who is believed to have been Evelin) was hit hard by the front left side of the vehicle, resulting in serious injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she died.

‘We need to say goodbye to her, this is something we didn’t expect’

We want everything to be transparent and clear.

Evelin’s family is asking the US authorities to investigate what happened and how the accident occurred. “We want to know if she was at fault or not, we want to know what really happened.”Evelin’s sister said to CityNews.

The woman said goodbye to her mother two years ago, with the promise of returning to buy her a house and give her and her siblings “a better life in Colombia.”

Now, after her sudden death, her mother hopes to receive support from authorities in both countries to travel to Sarasota and say goodbye to her daughter.

“We ask for your help with a humanitarian visa or a permit for a few days to go say goodbye“, added Dana Hernandez, who has approached the consulate to seek solutions. So far, they have given her some emails to communicate.

On the other hand, they hope that the Sarasota government will investigate quickly and provide answers to Daniel, Evelin’s husband, who is now left alone with their five-year-old son.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS