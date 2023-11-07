Christina Hazel is a 23-year-old girl who was born in France and He lived almost his entire life in Tunisia. Due to the origin of his parents, He obtained citizenship and completed his university studies in USA. During his time there, he was surprised by several questions. In a text, he assessed the advantages and disadvantages of each country and detailed what his experience was like.

Christina has a community of almost 20,000 followers on Instagram and is dedicated to creating travel content and telling about the cultural differences between the territories she knows. In this context, she wrote an essay, which was published by Insiderin which he spoke in more detail about his experience and his sensations in both territories.

The advantages and disadvantages of the United States over Tunisia

Since his parents are natives of South Carolina, After spending her entire life in North Africa, Christina emigrated to the US to study at Columbia University. After four years there and with her degree obtained from her, she went with her husband, who is also a native of the North American territory, to live again in Tunisia. Back at her home, she reviewed what stood out in her experience.

With respect to the differences that favor the United States, he mentioned first the fact of being able to wear whatever clothes he wants, compared to a more conservative Tunisian society when it comes to women’s clothing. On the other hand, he also compared the gastronomic experiences and positively valued having a glass of water available free of charge and being able to refill the drink freely.

Beyond these issues mentioned, Christina also experienced situations that she did not enjoy. One of them was the pace of her life. According to her vision, Americans live too fast and they are always in a hurry to complete some task or go somewhere else. According to their comparison, people in Tunisia have a more relaxed pace and that generates closer personal relationships.

However, the most important thing was security. The young woman said she did not feel safe in the United States. In addition to comparing crime rates between Columbia and the city of Tunis, capital of the country of the same name, he recalled that he was in a shopping center when a shooting occurred.