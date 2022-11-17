She defended her thesis at the University of Perugia with labor pains, then ran to the hospital with her partner and gave birth to her baby girl: Vittoria. It is the story of Benedetta Santoro, a 24-year-old from Pieve Santo Stefano (Arezzo), who became a doctor and a mother on the same day. Last November 15, as told by La Nazione, Benedetta went to Perugia to discuss her degree thesis, accompanied by her partner Davide Ceccherini. Just once I got to university, the contractions came. So the graduation commission changed the lineup and gave precedence to the almost-mother. After the discussion of the degree thesis in Social Services and the proclamation as doctor, Benedetta had to run by car to the hospital in Città di Castello where, shortly after, she gave birth to Vittoria.

“Welcome Vittoria and we now have a new fellow citizen who has made history in her own way. A singular coincidence of events that brought the eleventh child born in the course of 2022. When a new life comes to light it is a cause for joy and always a sign of hope. Best wishes from the bottom of my heart!” commented Claudio Marcelli, mayor of Pieve Santo Stefano.