A woman told on her social networks how she experienced the having obtained the green card in just four months, after being told he would wait at least a year for the document. His immediate followers were interested in learning about his successful case.

TikTok user Ana Laura Robles shared a video in which she is seen excited and happy with her husband, while opening the envelope where her daughter comes. green card, document that accredits you as a permanent resident in the United States. Many immigrants aspire to it to be able to live and work in the North American country, which is why the publication did not take long to go viral and its followers began to question how it was achieved.

Immediately, the woman of Mexican origin expressed through the comments of her publication that her husband is a North American citizen; However, she clarified that he did not do anything different to speed up the processand that it was just a matter of trusting his lawyer and waiting.

Ana Laura Robles also recommended getting good advice from a lawyer or the person with whom you are carrying out the process. Additionally, she pointed out that it is very important not to get carried away by other people's experiences, since each case is different.

You should know that, although Being married to a person with American citizenship can be a positive factor in your residency applicationwill not be definitive in the resolution of your process.

How do you obtain the green card?



According to the Citizenship and Immigration Services, the steps to apply for a Permanent Resident Card will vary depending on each person's situation.However, the general application process that most applicants will go through is:

1. File an immigrant petition in your name (usually known as the sponsor or the person petitioning you). In some cases, you may be eligible to file the petition yourself (self-petition).

2. After USCIS approves your immigrant petition, and if a visa is available in your category, you will file the Permanent Resident Card application with USCIS or a visa application with the Department of State.

3. You must then attend the biometric data collection appointment, to provide your fingerprints, photographs and a signature, after an interview and You will finally receive the response to your green card request.