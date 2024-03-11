“She got sick and I…” Roberto Vecchioni moves everyone by telling of an immense pain that accompanies him day after day

In the last 10 months Daria has lost herself and Roberto Vecchioni would only like to see her smile

He was a guest in Mara Venier's living room to present her book Between silence and thunder. Roberto Vecchioni he returned to talk about the pain of the death of his son Arrigo, moving the audience and the presenter herself Sunday In.

Credit: Domenica In

Arrigo Vecchioni he passed away last year, after a long illness, at the age of 36. Roberto Vecchioni has never revealed his son's condition, but has repeatedly expressed the pain that accompanies him every day, warming the hearts of Italians. The beloved Italian singer-songwriter spoke, in Mara Venier's living room, about how every day he manages to learn something from that suffering and how Arrigo's disappearance has marked the life of his wife Daria.

I am reminded of Aeschylus who said: 'You learn by suffering'. Yes, because happiness teaches nothing. Pain teaches you things. Happiness no. We must commit ourselves to understanding how pain can be fucked. I had a very great pain, which never goes away. When someone as beautiful and open-minded as him goes away. The world didn't deserve this. He fought for 17 years. I am convinced that there is a sign in all this. God never does things randomly. For me now the smile of my wife Daria is important.

On other occasions he had already revealed how Daria had reacted to the disappearance of her son. In the last 10 months, her life has changed and she has allowed herself to be overwhelmed by thatimmense and unbearable pain. And all she wants is to see her feel good.

I'm sure a mother suffers more. My wife Daria has been lost for ten months, she has fallen ill.

Credit: Domenica In

Roberto Vecchioni warmed the hearts of the public with his words and that is what he has always tried to do. He told Mara Venier that his intent has always been to make others understandimportance of the word. The day before retiring, the lyricist played the song to his students “Dream boy dream.”

I had a debt with this song. This song had little success and therefore the only way was to go to Sanremo.

Credit: Domenica In

